Villa Elfida / CD Architectes

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Hospitality Architecture • Morocco Architects: CD Architectes

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: TOTS

Lead Architect: Gwenaël Clément (In Memory, deceased at project start)

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Designer And Site Supervision: Abdellatif Tots

Associate Architect: Lou Cirendini

Country: Morocco

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Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of the Atlas Mountains, Villa El Fida unfolds as a refined dialogue between architecture, landscape, and light. Conceived as a promenade between interior and exterior, the villa is organized around a precise 30 × 30 square meter, where two articulated volumes are connected by a slender bridge.