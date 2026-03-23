Villa Elfida / CD Architectes

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Architects: CD Architectes
- Area: 1600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Manufacturers: TOTS
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Lead Architect: Gwenaël Clément (In Memory, deceased at project start)
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Designer And Site Supervision: Abdellatif Tots
- Associate Architect: Lou Cirendini
- Country: Morocco
Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of the Atlas Mountains, Villa El Fida unfolds as a refined dialogue between architecture, landscape, and light. Conceived as a promenade between interior and exterior, the villa is organized around a precise 30 × 30 square meter, where two articulated volumes are connected by a slender bridge.