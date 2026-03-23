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Villa Elfida / CD Architectes

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Villa Elfida / CD Architectes - Exterior Photography, ConcreteVilla Elfida / CD Architectes - Image 3 of 36Villa Elfida / CD Architectes - Image 4 of 36Villa Elfida / CD Architectes - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Lighting, Bathtub, Brick, SinkVilla Elfida / CD Architectes - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture
Morocco
  • Architects: CD Architectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  TOTS
  • Lead Architect: Gwenaël Clément (In Memory, deceased at project start)
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Villa Elfida / CD Architectes - Exterior Photography, Concrete
Courtesy of CD Architectes

Text description provided by the architects. At the foot of the Atlas Mountains, Villa El Fida unfolds as a refined dialogue between architecture, landscape, and light. Conceived as a promenade between interior and exterior, the villa is organized around a precise 30 × 30 square meter, where two articulated volumes are connected by a slender bridge.

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Cite: "Villa Elfida / CD Architectes" 23 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039083/villa-elfida-cd-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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