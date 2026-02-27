Valckensteyn - Timber Residential Building / Powerhouse Company

•
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
-
Architects: Powerhouse Company
- Area: 7970 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Sebastian van Damme
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Project Team: Stefan Prins (Partner in charge), Daphne Delissen (Project lead), Albert Takashi Richters, Daan Masmeijer, Kaan Kalak, Nick Huizenga, Stefan de Meijer, and Rostislav Krones
- Landscape Architect: LAP Landscape & Urban Design
- Contractor: Waal
- Structural Engineer: Pieters Bouwtechniek
- Timber Supplier: Binderholz
- Clt Consultant: Linkwood
- Building Physics Safety: Buro Bouwfysica, Nieman
- Environmental Performance And Sustainability Consultant: Lois Advies
- City: Rotterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. Valckensteyn, the first mass timber residential building in Rotterdam, has been officially delivered. Designed by Powerhouse Company and commissioned by housing corporation Woonstad Rotterdam, the project merges innovative timber construction with a strong social mission: providing 82 affordable rental homes in an iconic post-war district.