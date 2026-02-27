Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Valckensteyn - Timber Residential Building / Powerhouse Company

Valckensteyn - Timber Residential Building / Powerhouse Company

Save

Valckensteyn - Timber Residential Building / Powerhouse Company - Exterior Photography, CityscapeValckensteyn - Timber Residential Building / Powerhouse Company - Image 3 of 23Valckensteyn - Timber Residential Building / Powerhouse Company - Exterior Photography, BalconyValckensteyn - Timber Residential Building / Powerhouse Company - Exterior Photography, BalconyValckensteyn - Timber Residential Building / Powerhouse Company - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Rotterdam, The Netherlands
  • Project Team: Stefan Prins (Partner in charge), Daphne Delissen (Project lead), Albert Takashi Richters, Daan Masmeijer, Kaan Kalak, Nick Huizenga, Stefan de Meijer, and Rostislav Krones
  • Landscape Architect: LAP Landscape & Urban Design
  • Contractor: Waal
  • Structural Engineer: Pieters Bouwtechniek
  • Timber Supplier: Binderholz
  • Clt Consultant: Linkwood
  • Building Physics Safety: Buro Bouwfysica, Nieman
  • Environmental Performance And Sustainability Consultant: Lois Advies
  • City: Rotterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Valckensteyn - Timber Residential Building / Powerhouse Company - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. Valckensteyn, the first mass timber residential building in Rotterdam, has been officially delivered. Designed by Powerhouse Company and commissioned by housing corporation Woonstad Rotterdam, the project merges innovative timber construction with a strong social mission: providing 82 affordable rental homes in an iconic post-war district.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Powerhouse Company
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "Valckensteyn - Timber Residential Building / Powerhouse Company" 27 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039082/valckensteyn-timber-residential-building-powerhouse-company> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags