Valckensteyn - Timber Residential Building / Powerhouse Company

+ 18

Category: Residential Architecture

Project Team: Stefan Prins (Partner in charge), Daphne Delissen (Project lead), Albert Takashi Richters, Daan Masmeijer, Kaan Kalak, Nick Huizenga, Stefan de Meijer, and Rostislav Krones

Landscape Architect: LAP Landscape & Urban Design

Contractor: Waal

Structural Engineer: Pieters Bouwtechniek

Timber Supplier: Binderholz

Clt Consultant: Linkwood

Building Physics Safety: Buro Bouwfysica, Nieman

Environmental Performance And Sustainability Consultant: Lois Advies

City: Rotterdam

Country: The Netherlands

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Valckensteyn, the first mass timber residential building in Rotterdam, has been officially delivered. Designed by Powerhouse Company and commissioned by housing corporation Woonstad Rotterdam, the project merges innovative timber construction with a strong social mission: providing 82 affordable rental homes in an iconic post-war district.