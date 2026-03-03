Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Stepped Well House / A Threshold

Stepped Well House / A Threshold

Save

Stepped Well House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Stairs, CourtyardStepped Well House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, StairsStepped Well House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, ConcreteStepped Well House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, StairsStepped Well House / A Threshold - More Images+ 49

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bengaluru, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Principal Architect / Lead Designer: Avinash Ankalge
  • Project Team: Avinash Ankalge, Harshith Nayak, Pooja Sawant.
  • Ceramic Sculptures: Artist G. Reghu.
  • City: Bengaluru
  • Country: India
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Stepped Well House / A Threshold - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Syam Sreesyalam

Text description provided by the architects. The "Stepped Well House" draws inspiration from the dense, organic neighbourhoods of Bangalore, where homes evolve over time to suit narrow sites and compact conditions rather than being designed by architects. In these spaces, staircases, originally intended for access, have transformed into dynamic, interactive areas that integrate greenery and landscape, shaping the character of the dwelling.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
A Threshold
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Stepped Well House / A Threshold" 03 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039065/stepped-well-house-a-threshold> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags