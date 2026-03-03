Stepped Well House / A Threshold

+ 49

Category: Houses

Principal Architect / Lead Designer: Avinash Ankalge

Project Team: Avinash Ankalge, Harshith Nayak, Pooja Sawant.

Ceramic Sculptures: Artist G. Reghu.

City: Bengaluru

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The "Stepped Well House" draws inspiration from the dense, organic neighbourhoods of Bangalore, where homes evolve over time to suit narrow sites and compact conditions rather than being designed by architects. In these spaces, staircases, originally intended for access, have transformed into dynamic, interactive areas that integrate greenery and landscape, shaping the character of the dwelling.