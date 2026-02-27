Georgian Bay Beach House / &Pierre

-
Architects: &Pierre
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Riley Snelling
-
Manufacturers: Riverside Custom Cabinetry, Sara Woodby Hand & Concord
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses
- Architects: Don Schmitt, Gio Tassone Architects
- Custom Millwork: Riverside Custom Cabinetry
- City: Georgian Bay
- Country: Canada
&Pierre presents House on Georgian Bay, a 3,780 sq. ft. (350 m²) year-round residence designed to replace a beloved but aging family cottage with a home intended to endure for generations. Grounded in principles of aging in place and long-term livability, the project reinterprets the traditional Georgian Bay cottage through a contemporary architectural lens.