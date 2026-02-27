Georgian Bay Beach House / &Pierre

+ 21

Category: Houses

Architects: Don Schmitt, Gio Tassone Architects

Custom Millwork: Riverside Custom Cabinetry

City: Georgian Bay

Country: Canada

&Pierre presents House on Georgian Bay, a 3,780 sq. ft. (350 m²) year-round residence designed to replace a beloved but aging family cottage with a home intended to endure for generations. Grounded in principles of aging in place and long-term livability, the project reinterprets the traditional Georgian Bay cottage through a contemporary architectural lens.