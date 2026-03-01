Pavilion TEUM / one-aftr

More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Installations & Structures, Pavilion
- Design Team: Minjong Kim, Minju Kim, Seongeun Kim, Jihong Park, Jiyun Song, Wooin Yum, Seunghyun Wang, Joohyun Lee, Hojoon Yi, Gaeul Jeon, Minsik Cho, Huiyeong Choi, Ryu Ahn
- Structural Engineer: Prof. Changsoon Rha
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Today, people are constantly exposed to strong stimuli in their daily lives, which has led our brains to become 'popcorn brains', seeking stronger and more immediate experiences. Pavilion TEUM explores how changes in the living room space within residential typology can address this dulling of our sense of reality.