Pavilion TEUM / one-aftr

Pavilion TEUM / one-aftr - Image 2 of 22Pavilion TEUM / one-aftr - Image 3 of 22Pavilion TEUM / one-aftr - Image 4 of 22Pavilion TEUM / one-aftr - Exterior Photography, ConcretePavilion TEUM / one-aftr - More Images

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Installations & Structures, Pavilion
Seoul, South Korea
  • Architects: one-aftr
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
Pavilion TEUM / one-aftr - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of one-aftr

Text description provided by the architects. Today, people are constantly exposed to strong stimuli in their daily lives, which has led our brains to become 'popcorn brains', seeking stronger and more immediate experiences. Pavilion TEUM explores how changes in the living room space within residential typology can address this dulling of our sense of reality.

About this office
one-aftr
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionSouth Korea

Cite: "Pavilion TEUM / one-aftr" 01 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039033/pavilion-teum-one-aftr> ISSN 0719-8884

