  Kand-Kaav Villa / ABAR Office

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Shandiz, Iran
  • Architects: ABAR Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  690
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Diman Studio
  • Category: Houses
  • Architect In Charge: Javad Khodaee
  • Design Associates / Team: Sajedeh Mohammadi, Reza Ashraf Yazdi, Abbas Fadaee, Seyedeh Maryam Mojtabavi, Mahdieh Mirzaei
  • Civil Engineer / Company: Hooman Movahed Aval
  • Mechanical Engineer /Company: Mahdi Pezeshki Rad
  • Electrical Engineer / Company:: Mohammadreza Zarrinkhoo
  • Construction Manager: Hamid Reza Shivaeian
  • Executive Team: Saeidreza Tahghighi, Mohammad Khodaee
  • Supervisor: Farajollah Sadeghi
  • 3 D Renders: Soheil Qods nabavi, Ali Vafaei
  • Graphic: Mostafa Delbarian
  • Contractors: Rost (Furniture), Mahdi Behtash (Metal), Babaee Wood Industries (Wood), Spiral Azmayesh (Stairs manufacturing) Altus (Windows), Imeni shargh glass (Glass), Hadi Nourbakhsh (Planting Consultant), Daha Beton Zist (Microcement), Emcobms (BMS), Apaco (Security System)
  • City: Shandiz
  • Country: Iran
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Kand-Kaav Villa / ABAR Office - Image 5 of 49
© Diman Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The design and construction of a project on a steeply sloped terrain in Shandiz, adjacent to a seasonal river, with mandatory boundary consideration and a weekend villa program, was assigned to the Abar office. According to regulations, the project was permitted to construct two stories above ground and one basement level. This perpetual regulation has led to repetitive typologies that, on one hand, due to the relentless villa development in the region (in a situation similar to apartment typology), obstruct the view of the valley and distort the natural landscape, and on the other hand, result in stereotypical programs that sometimes have no connection to the user's lifestyle and creating "possibilities" in their experience. Despite having previously prepared complete plans, the client requested a redesign due to unmet needs; a matter we analyzed as the "Difference between In-Town and Out-of-Town Housing".

About this office
ABAR Office
Office

