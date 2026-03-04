Submit a Project Advertise
Chenhu Wetland Art Center / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Gallery
Wuhan, China
  • Category: Gallery
  • Principal Architect: HUA Li / TAO
  • Design Team: HUA Li, NA Xinyi, ZHOU Chang, ZHONG Sheng, Jonatan García-Cervantes, LU Guoxi, YAO Tian, QIAN Jin, ZHANG Peng
  • Structural Engineer: ZHU Yu, LIZhong
  • Mep Engineer: ZENG Cuilin
  • Construction Drawing: Wuhan Civil Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd., Ding Song, Lin Fan, Wu Jiaqi, Zhu Yu, Wu Lizhang, Xu Kailian, Zeng Cuilin, Gao Cong, Huang Mengqing
  • Client: Wuhan Urban Construction Investment and Development Group Co., Ltd.
  • City: Wuhan
  • Country: China
Chenhu Wetland Art Center / TAO (Trace Architecture Office) - Interior Photography
© Yumeng Zhu

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the geographical center of China, Wuhan earned the title of the "Gateway to Nine Provinces" as early as the Ming and Qing dynasties. From the ancient Yunmeng wetlands, to Yu the Great diverting the Han River into the Yangtze, and later the river's course shift in the sixth year of Emperor Chenghua's reign, the city gradually took shape as today's "River City." Renowned as the "City of a Hundred Lakes," Wuhan is interwoven with rivers, lakes, and waterways, with water areas occupying one quarter of its territory. Evidently, the relationship between "water" and "city" is inseparable.

TAO (Trace Architecture Office)
Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryChina

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryChina
Cite: "Chenhu Wetland Art Center / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)" 04 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039028/chenhu-wetland-art-center-tao-trace-architecture-office> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yumeng Zhu

沉湖国际湿地艺术中心 / 迹·建筑事务所（TAO）

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

