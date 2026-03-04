Chenhu Wetland Art Center / TAO (Trace Architecture Office)

+ 65

Category: Gallery

Principal Architect: HUA Li / TAO

Design Team: HUA Li, NA Xinyi, ZHOU Chang, ZHONG Sheng, Jonatan García-Cervantes, LU Guoxi, YAO Tian, QIAN Jin, ZHANG Peng

Structural Engineer: ZHU Yu, LIZhong

Mep Engineer: ZENG Cuilin

Construction Drawing: Wuhan Civil Architectural Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd., Ding Song, Lin Fan, Wu Jiaqi, Zhu Yu, Wu Lizhang, Xu Kailian, Zeng Cuilin, Gao Cong, Huang Mengqing

Client: Wuhan Urban Construction Investment and Development Group Co., Ltd.

City: Wuhan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Situated at the geographical center of China, Wuhan earned the title of the "Gateway to Nine Provinces" as early as the Ming and Qing dynasties. From the ancient Yunmeng wetlands, to Yu the Great diverting the Han River into the Yangtze, and later the river's course shift in the sixth year of Emperor Chenghua's reign, the city gradually took shape as today's "River City." Renowned as the "City of a Hundred Lakes," Wuhan is interwoven with rivers, lakes, and waterways, with water areas occupying one quarter of its territory. Evidently, the relationship between "water" and "city" is inseparable.