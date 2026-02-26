Submit a Project Advertise
World
Ramand Mixed-Use building / White Cube Atelier

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Mixed Use Architecture
Maku, Iran
  Architects: White Cube Atelier
  Area: 1000
  Year: 2024
  Photographs
    Parham Taghioff
  Lead Architects: Reza Asadzade + Shabnam Khalilpour
Ramand Mixed-Use building / White Cube Atelier - Exterior Photography, Facade, Balcony
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. Ramand is, before being a project, a decision—a decision about how a cube can stand on a dual-cornered site without compromising its own geometry and without disregarding the city. The wooden volume is a controlled rotation, neither a formal gesture nor an exaggeration; merely the minimal deviation required for the form to settle into the site. Its geometry does not impose itself on the city, but aligns with it. The wooden skin is not an emotional choice, but a means to soften the hard cube. In a site surrounded by schools, the wood transforms potential seriousness into a conversational tone, aware of the daily gaze of children building their spatial memory.

White Cube Atelier
Mixed Use Architecture Iran
"Ramand Mixed-Use building / White Cube Atelier" 26 Feb 2026. ArchDaily.

