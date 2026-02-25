The Gap House / Atelier TAs

+ 41

Houses • Dong Nai, Vietnam Architects: Atelier TAs

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 107 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Lead Architects: Tuan Anh Ngo

Category: Houses

City: Dong Nai

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The project is situated on a 5×20 meter plot at the intersection of two narrow alleys—an uncommon condition within the typical urban tube-house fabric. The advantage of having two open façades allows for effective use of natural light and ventilation, while simultaneously requiring careful control of sightlines to ensure privacy. In an increasingly dense urban context, where land becomes scarce and buildings press tightly against one another, daily life is often compressed within enclosed volumes. The house is therefore not merely a shelter, but a space that creates openings for people to truly breathe. From this perspective, the "void" became the central concept shaping The Gap House.