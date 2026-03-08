Rehabilitation of Casa P. Colina / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

+ 21

Category: Residential Architecture, Renovation

General Construction: CASA NATURA

Engineering And Consulting > Other: INNTEC

Landscape Architecture: CASA NATURA

City: Medellín

Country: Colombia

Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation project of Casa P. Colina is based on a regenerative view of architecture, understood as a process of transformation that reconciles the natural, the built, and the existing. Rather than replacing, the intervention rewrites the house from its own material, integrating structures, materials, and memories as active components of the new spatial system. Nature ceases to be a backdrop and incorporates itself as a constitutive dimension of dwelling.