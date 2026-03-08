Submit a Project Advertise
World
  4. Colombia
  Rehabilitation of Casa P. Colina / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

Rehabilitation of Casa P. Colina / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje

Rehabilitation of Casa P. Colina / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Residential Architecture, Renovation
Medellín, Colombia
  • Architects: DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje
  Area: 250
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Photographs: Mauricio Carvajal
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: BLEND CONCRETE, KONKRETUS
  • Lead Architects: Jaime Cabal, Jorge Buitrago
Rehabilitation of Casa P. Colina / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
© Mauricio Carvajal

Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation project of Casa P. Colina is based on a regenerative view of architecture, understood as a process of transformation that reconciles the natural, the built, and the existing. Rather than replacing, the intervention rewrites the house from its own material, integrating structures, materials, and memories as active components of the new spatial system. Nature ceases to be a backdrop and incorporates itself as a constitutive dimension of dwelling.

About this office
DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentRenovationColombia
Cite: "Rehabilitation of Casa P. Colina / DARP - De Arquitectura y Paisaje" 08 Mar 2026. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags