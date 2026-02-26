Submit a Project Advertise
Muimenta Social Center / Eduardo Dipre Mazza + Daniel Gomez Magide + Miguel Angel Diaz Gonzalez

Community Center, Renovation
Muimenta, Spain
  • Execution Management: Diego Rodriguez Val
  • General Construction: Barbas Grupo Empresarial SL
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Maderas Ruben Galicia
  • Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Estudios Inimatec SL
  • Developer: Concello de Carballeda de Avia
  • City: Muimenta
  • Country: Spain
Muimenta Social Center / Eduardo Dipre Mazza + Daniel Gomez Magide + Miguel Angel Diaz Gonzalez - Exterior Photography
© Luis Diaz Diaz

Text description provided by the architects. The Multi-Purpose Social Center is an initiative promoted by the Concello de Carballeda de Avia as part of an ambitious rural revitalization plan for the Model Village of Muimenta. The initiative aims to activate a rural core in the process of abandonment by recovering the adjacent lands with high productive capacity, as well as rehabilitating its built environment. Through this new governance model, the goal is to improve the quality of life for its inhabitants, encourage the retention of the younger population, and generate attractions for new residents, promoting economic activity in the land, the recovery of traditional crafts, the provision of affordable housing, and the improvement of technological services.

