El Retiro Spa / Mendiola Arregui

-
Architects: Mendiola Arregui
- Area: 220 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:César Béjar
-
Manufacturers: CANTERAS OLYMPIA, Canteras Barba, Grupo Industrial Canterero, Sukabumi stone Mexico
-
Lead Architects: Carlos Mendiola, Andrea Arregui
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. This project is born as a retreat space, conceived from introspection. A personal and private spa in the mountains of Tapalpa, where the architecture deliberately renounces the idea of a façade: there is no gesture towards the outside, no frontal composition. The building seeks not to be seen, but to be inhabited.