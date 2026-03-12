El Retiro Spa / Mendiola Arregui

+ 19

Spa • Tapalpa, Mexico Architects: Mendiola Arregui

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 220 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: César Béjar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: CANTERAS OLYMPIA , Canteras Barba , Grupo Industrial Canterero , Sukabumi stone Mexico

Lead Architects: Carlos Mendiola, Andrea Arregui

Category: Spa

Executive Project: Ängel Orozco, Ramiro Madera

Illustrations: Jorge Picos

Model: Ángel Rodríguez

Construction: Javier Ochoa

Carpentry: Jorge García

Sauna: Aguas Tratadas

City: Tapalpa

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. This project is born as a retreat space, conceived from introspection. A personal and private spa in the mountains of Tapalpa, where the architecture deliberately renounces the idea of a façade: there is no gesture towards the outside, no frontal composition. The building seeks not to be seen, but to be inhabited.