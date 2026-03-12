Submit a Project Advertise
El Retiro Spa / Mendiola Arregui

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Spa
Tapalpa, Mexico
  • Architects: Mendiola Arregui
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:César Béjar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  CANTERAS OLYMPIA, Canteras Barba, Grupo Industrial Canterero, Sukabumi stone Mexico
  • Lead Architects: Carlos Mendiola, Andrea Arregui
  • Category: Spa
  • Executive Project: Ängel Orozco, Ramiro Madera
  • Illustrations: Jorge Picos
  • Model: Ángel Rodríguez
  • Construction: Javier Ochoa
  • Carpentry: Jorge García
  • Sauna: Aguas Tratadas
  • City: Tapalpa
  • Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. This project is born as a retreat space, conceived from introspection. A personal and private spa in the mountains of Tapalpa, where the architecture deliberately renounces the idea of a façade: there is no gesture towards the outside, no frontal composition. The building seeks not to be seen, but to be inhabited.

About this office
Mendiola Arregui
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingSpaMexico
Cite: "El Retiro Spa / Mendiola Arregui" [El Retiro Spa / Mendiola Arregui] 12 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038988/el-retiro-spa-mendiola-arregui> ISSN 0719-8884

