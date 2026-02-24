Seturi Studio / Seturidesign + Idaaf Architects

•
T'bilisi, Georgia
-
Architects: Idaaf Architects
Designers: Seturidesign
- Area: 42 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Lasha Gigauri
-
Manufacturers: Marcel Breuer, Martin Visser, Roll & Hill
- Category: Interior Design
- Design Team: Seturi design
- Architecture Offices: Idaaf Architect
- City: T'bilisi
- Country: Georgia
Text description provided by the architects. Seturi Studio is a hybrid living and working space in Tbilisi, located within a historic building originally constructed by German settlers more than 100 years ago. The project reinterprets the traditional artist's studio through adaptive reuse, merging domestic life and creative production within a unified architectural framework.