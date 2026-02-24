Seturi Studio / Seturidesign + Idaaf Architects

+ 15

Category: Interior Design

Design Team: Seturi design

Architecture Offices: Idaaf Architect

City: T'bilisi

Country: Georgia

Text description provided by the architects. Seturi Studio is a hybrid living and working space in Tbilisi, located within a historic building originally constructed by German settlers more than 100 years ago. The project reinterprets the traditional artist's studio through adaptive reuse, merging domestic life and creative production within a unified architectural framework.