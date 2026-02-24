Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Interior Design
  4. Georgia
  5. Seturi Studio / Seturidesign + Idaaf Architects

Seturi Studio / Seturidesign + Idaaf Architects

Save

Seturi Studio / Seturidesign + Idaaf Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedSeturi Studio / Seturidesign + Idaaf Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Kitchen, Countertop, ChairSeturi Studio / Seturidesign + Idaaf Architects - Interior Photography, ChairSeturi Studio / Seturidesign + Idaaf Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Bed, LightingSeturi Studio / Seturidesign + Idaaf Architects - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Interior Design
T'bilisi, Georgia
  • Architects: Idaaf Architects
    Designers: Seturidesign
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  42
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lasha Gigauri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Marcel Breuer, Martin Visser, Roll & Hill
  • Category: Interior Design
  • Design Team: Seturi design
  • Architecture Offices: Idaaf Architect
  • City: T'bilisi
  • Country: Georgia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Seturi Studio / Seturidesign + Idaaf Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed
© Lasha Gigauri

Text description provided by the architects. Seturi Studio is a hybrid living and working space in Tbilisi, located within a historic building originally constructed by German settlers more than 100 years ago. The project reinterprets the traditional artist's studio through adaptive reuse, merging domestic life and creative production within a unified architectural framework.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Idaaf Architects
Office
Seturidesign
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignGeorgia
Cite: "Seturi Studio / Seturidesign + Idaaf Architects" 24 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038986/seturi-studio-seturidesign-plus-idaaf-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags