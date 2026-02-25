SAR Residence / OAD

+ 14

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Zane Tetere-Sulce, Eva Heidingere-Jukama

Design Team: Dace Bula

Technical Team: Alvis Petrovskis

City: Saraiķi

Country: Latvia

Text description provided by the architects. Constructed on historic foundations of Soviet-era military units to safeguard the Baltic coastal dune habitats as one of the world's most vulnerable marine regions, this seaside residence introduces an alternative path of sustainable architecture. The site was discovered with four grass-covered and timeworn military bunkers, now transformed into one main home and two guest houses for a family of three generations.