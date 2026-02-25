Submit a Project Advertise
SAR Residence / OAD

SAR Residence / OAD - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Saraiķi, Latvia
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Zane Tetere-Sulce, Eva Heidingere-Jukama
  • Design Team: Dace Bula
  • Technical Team: Alvis Petrovskis
  • City: Saraiķi
  • Country: Latvia
SAR Residence / OAD - Exterior Photography
© Alvis Rozenbergs

Text description provided by the architects. Constructed on historic foundations of Soviet-era military units to safeguard the Baltic coastal dune habitats as one of the world's most vulnerable marine regions, this seaside residence introduces an alternative path of sustainable architecture. The site was discovered with four grass-covered and timeworn military bunkers, now transformed into one main home and two guest houses for a family of three generations.

Project gallery

OAD - Open Architecture Design
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLatvia

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesLatvia
Cite: "SAR Residence / OAD" 25 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038961/sar-residence-oad> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags