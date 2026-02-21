Sentier Offices / COVE Architectes + CALQ Architecture

-
Architects: CALQ Architecture, COVE Architectes
- Area: 2850 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Maxime Verret, Séverin Malaud
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Offices
- Lead Team: Axel Cornu
- Office Lead Architects: Arthur Boustouller (CALQ Architecture), Axel Cornu, Gabriel Verret (COVE Architectes)
- Design Team: COVE Architectes, CALQ Architecture
- Architecture Offices: CALQ Architecture
- Interior Design: Ramy Fischler Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Mazet & Associés, Ceef BET
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Egitura
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Pollen
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Citae
- City: Paris
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. This project involved the restructuring of an office building located in the heart of Paris, as well as the transformation of its façades.