Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. France
  5. Sentier Offices / COVE Architectes + CALQ Architecture

Sentier Offices / COVE Architectes + CALQ Architecture

Save

Sentier Offices / COVE Architectes + CALQ Architecture - Image 2 of 30Sentier Offices / COVE Architectes + CALQ Architecture - Image 3 of 30Sentier Offices / COVE Architectes + CALQ Architecture - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, Chair, ColumnSentier Offices / COVE Architectes + CALQ Architecture - Image 5 of 30Sentier Offices / COVE Architectes + CALQ Architecture - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices
Paris, France
  • Category: Offices
  • Lead Team: Axel Cornu
  • Office Lead Architects: Arthur Boustouller (CALQ Architecture), Axel Cornu, Gabriel Verret (COVE Architectes)
  • Design Team: COVE Architectes, CALQ Architecture
  • Architecture Offices: CALQ Architecture
  • Interior Design: Ramy Fischler Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Mazet & Associés, Ceef BET
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Egitura
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Pollen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Citae
  • City: Paris
  • Country: France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sentier Offices / COVE Architectes + CALQ Architecture - Image 2 of 30
© Maxime Verret

Text description provided by the architects. This project involved the restructuring of an office building located in the heart of Paris, as well as the transformation of its façades.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
COVE Architectes
Office
CALQ Architecture
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesFrance

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesFrance
Cite: "Sentier Offices / COVE Architectes + CALQ Architecture" 21 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038946/sentier-offices-cove-architectes-plus-calq-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags