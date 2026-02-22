Submit a Project Advertise
Šestajovice House / mackovič architecture

Šestajovice House / mackovič architecture - Exterior PhotographyŠestajovice House / mackovič architecture - Exterior Photography, GardenŠestajovice House / mackovič architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Chair, GlassŠestajovice House / mackovič architecture - Image 5 of 19Šestajovice House / mackovič architecture - More Images+ 14

Residential Architecture, Houses
Czechia
  • Architects: mackovič architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  154
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alexandra Timpau
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  D-Smržovský, MASKOP 99, VRTAŇA -PODLAHY
  • Design Team: Cyril Pederencino, Dominika Čižmářová
  • Technical Team: Jakub Killnar, Václav Losík
  • Office Lead Architects: Jan Mackovič
  • General Contractor: Rembrandt Homebuilders
  • Country: Czechia
Šestajovice House / mackovič architecture - Exterior Photography
© Alexandra Timpau

Text description provided by the architects. Soft southern light and a carefully considered site form the foundation of a calm contemporary villa on the eastern edge of Prague, Czechia. Designed by Jan Mackovič of mackovič architecture, the project grew out of a precise reading of the site and an ambitious brief from a young family seeking spatial generosity within the constraints of a standard family-home budget.

