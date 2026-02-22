Šestajovice House / mackovič architecture

-
Architects: mackovič architecture
- Area: 154 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Alexandra Timpau
-
Manufacturers: D-Smržovský, MASKOP 99, VRTAŇA -PODLAHY
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Cyril Pederencino, Dominika Čižmářová
- Technical Team: Jakub Killnar, Václav Losík
- Office Lead Architects: Jan Mackovič
- General Contractor: Rembrandt Homebuilders
- Country: Czechia
Text description provided by the architects. Soft southern light and a carefully considered site form the foundation of a calm contemporary villa on the eastern edge of Prague, Czechia. Designed by Jan Mackovič of mackovič architecture, the project grew out of a precise reading of the site and an ambitious brief from a young family seeking spatial generosity within the constraints of a standard family-home budget.