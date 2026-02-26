Submit a Project Advertise
SUZANI by Madina Kasimbaeva Museum / ARC Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Workshop, Museum, Gallery
Tashkent, Uzbekistan
SUZANI by Madina Kasimbaeva Museum / ARC Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Denis Komarov

Text description provided by the architects. Suzani by Madina Kasimbaeva is located in the historic part of Tashkent and forms part of the Suzuk Ota ensemble, which includes a mosque, a mausoleum, landscaped parkland, and traditional residential workshop houses. The complex occupies the front line of the ensemble and opens onto the main street, establishing a strong urban presence.

About this office
ARC Architects
Office

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWorkshopCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumGalleryUzbekistan

Cite: "SUZANI by Madina Kasimbaeva Museum / ARC Architects" 26 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038942/suzani-by-madina-kasimbaeva-arc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

