SUZANI by Madina Kasimbaeva Museum / ARC Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Suzani by Madina Kasimbaeva is located in the historic part of Tashkent and forms part of the Suzuk Ota ensemble, which includes a mosque, a mausoleum, landscaped parkland, and traditional residential workshop houses. The complex occupies the front line of the ensemble and opens onto the main street, establishing a strong urban presence.