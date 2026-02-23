Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. Kazakhstan
  5. Aqqu Central Café / AT interiors

Aqqu Central Café / AT interiors

Save

Aqqu Central Café / AT interiors - Image 2 of 29Aqqu Central Café / AT interiors - Image 3 of 29Aqqu Central Café / AT interiors - Image 4 of 29Aqqu Central Café / AT interiors - Image 5 of 29Aqqu Central Café / AT interiors - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop Interiors
Almaty, Kazakhstan
  • Architects: AT interiors
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  &Tradition, Audo Copenhagen, Flos, miniforms
  • Lead Architects: Alyona Krasatulina
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Aqqu Central Café / AT interiors - Image 4 of 29
Courtesy of AT interiors

Text description provided by the architects. Aqqu Central Café is an architectural regeneration project that restores a legendary landmark of Almaty from the 1960s. The name Aqqu translates from Kazakh as White Swan, which historically refers to the pair of live swans that lived in the adjacent ponds, making this site a cultural icon for the city. The design is entirely dedicated to restoring the city's visual memory through a modern interpretation of 1960s modernism. The conceptual starting point for the project was a vibrant swan mosaic created by local artist Anastasia Zharko. Its bright palette of blue, yellow, red, and burgundy served as the foundation for every color selection throughout the interior.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
AT interiors
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsKazakhstan
Cite: "Aqqu Central Café / AT interiors" 23 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038940/aqqu-central-cafe-at-interiors> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags