Aqqu Central Café / AT interiors

+ 24

Coffee Shop Interiors • Almaty, Kazakhstan Architects: AT interiors

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: &Tradition , Audo Copenhagen , Flos , miniforms

Lead Architects: Alyona Krasatulina

Category: Coffee Shop Interiors

Design Team: Vladislav Churikov

City: Almaty

Country: Kazakhstan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Aqqu Central Café is an architectural regeneration project that restores a legendary landmark of Almaty from the 1960s. The name Aqqu translates from Kazakh as White Swan, which historically refers to the pair of live swans that lived in the adjacent ponds, making this site a cultural icon for the city. The design is entirely dedicated to restoring the city's visual memory through a modern interpretation of 1960s modernism. The conceptual starting point for the project was a vibrant swan mosaic created by local artist Anastasia Zharko. Its bright palette of blue, yellow, red, and burgundy served as the foundation for every color selection throughout the interior.