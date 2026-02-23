Aqqu Central Café / AT interiors

-
Architects: AT interiors
- Area: 1150 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Manufacturers: &Tradition, Audo Copenhagen, Flos, miniforms
-
Lead Architects: Alyona Krasatulina
- Category: Coffee Shop Interiors
- Design Team: Vladislav Churikov
- City: Almaty
- Country: Kazakhstan
Text description provided by the architects. Aqqu Central Café is an architectural regeneration project that restores a legendary landmark of Almaty from the 1960s. The name Aqqu translates from Kazakh as White Swan, which historically refers to the pair of live swans that lived in the adjacent ponds, making this site a cultural icon for the city. The design is entirely dedicated to restoring the city's visual memory through a modern interpretation of 1960s modernism. The conceptual starting point for the project was a vibrant swan mosaic created by local artist Anastasia Zharko. Its bright palette of blue, yellow, red, and burgundy served as the foundation for every color selection throughout the interior.