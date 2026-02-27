Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. Floating House / CTA | Creative Architects

Floating House / CTA | Creative Architects

Floating House / CTA | Creative Architects

Houses, Sustainability
Vietnam
Floating House / CTA | Creative Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
Courtesy of CTA | Creative Architects

"Staying Together When The Flood Comes": From the beginning of 2025 to December 2025, Vietnam suffered 17 consecutive storms, leaving 22 out of 34 provinces submerged in floodwaters. When natural disasters are no longer seasonal cycles but permanent threats, the question of how to protect people without forcing them to leave their ancestral lands urged Architect Bui The Long and his colleagues to find an answer. From there, the Floating Prefab House model was born – a dedicated project by CTA | Creative Architects, Nha Xanh, and 5G Construction Solutions.

CTA | Creative Architects
WoodPlastic

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSustainabilityVietnam

