Center for Health / Dorte Mandrup

Healthcare Center, Sustainability
Copenhagen, Denmark
Center for Health / Dorte Mandrup - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Adam Mørk

Text description provided by the architects. The new Center for Health in Copenhagen combines plenty of daylight, natural materials, greenery, and room for movement and community to support rehabilitation and treatment of lifestyle-related diseases. Designed by Danish architecture studio Dorte Mandrup, the building features an impressive central space, formed by the sculptural rhythm of 15-meter-high timber arches.

