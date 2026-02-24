Center for Health / Dorte Mandrup

•
Copenhagen, Denmark

Architects: Dorte Mandrup

Photographs:Adam Mørk

- Category: Healthcare Center, Sustainability
- Engineer: AB Clausen, Spangenberg & Madsen
- City: Copenhagen
- Country: Denmark
Text description provided by the architects. The new Center for Health in Copenhagen combines plenty of daylight, natural materials, greenery, and room for movement and community to support rehabilitation and treatment of lifestyle-related diseases. Designed by Danish architecture studio Dorte Mandrup, the building features an impressive central space, formed by the sculptural rhythm of 15-meter-high timber arches.