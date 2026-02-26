Pine Flat / Faulkner Architects

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. Remotely accessed via a winding former stagecoach road north-east of Healdsburg, California, the 2019 Kincade Fire destroyed the original off-grid house. The pioneering resourcefulness of the clients allowed them to embrace an alternative, landscape-driven lifestyle that follows the spirit of the nearby original historic Pine Flat community – a boomtown that flourished in the Mayacamas Mountains during the quicksilver and mercury rush in the 1870s.