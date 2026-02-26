Pine Flat / Faulkner Architects

•
Healdsburg, United States
-
Architects: Faulkner Architects
- Area: 4049 ft²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Joe Fletcher
-
Manufacturers: Dornbracht, TruStile, Asko, Blomberg, Duravit , Nantucket, Shinnoki, Stûv cube, Subzero, Wetstyle, Wolf
-
Lead Architects: Greg Faulkner, FAIA
-
-
-
Structural Engineers: Strandberg, Strandberg Engineering
-
-
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Project Architect: Jag Kievenaar
- Project Manager And Interior Designer: Jenna Shropshire
- Design Team: Chris Carbajal, David Regina, Kirt Hilker
- Interior Design Furnishings: Lesa Faulkner
- Architecture And Interior Design: Faulkner Architects
- Surveyors: Munselle Civil Engineering
- City: Healdsburg
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Remotely accessed via a winding former stagecoach road north-east of Healdsburg, California, the 2019 Kincade Fire destroyed the original off-grid house. The pioneering resourcefulness of the clients allowed them to embrace an alternative, landscape-driven lifestyle that follows the spirit of the nearby original historic Pine Flat community – a boomtown that flourished in the Mayacamas Mountains during the quicksilver and mercury rush in the 1870s.