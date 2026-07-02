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House dieciocho / Pereda Han Estudio

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House dieciocho / Pereda Han Estudio - Interior Photography, ConcreteHouse dieciocho / Pereda Han Estudio - Interior Photography, Wood, Countertop, Kitchen, LightingHouse dieciocho / Pereda Han Estudio - Image 4 of 31House dieciocho / Pereda Han Estudio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Lighting, Glass, ChairHouse dieciocho / Pereda Han Estudio - More Images+ 26

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Chihuahua, Mexico
  • Architects: Pereda Han Estudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  190
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Interceramic, Teka
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Seung Joo Han Pujol, Alexis Pereda Chánez
  • Engineering And Consulting > Mep: Something Instalaciones Mecánicas
  • Engineering And Consulting > Mechanical: Dicampa
  • City: Chihuahua
  • Country: Mexico
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© Alexis Pereda Chánez

Text description provided by the architects. House eighteen is a single-family home conceived from the relationship between architecture, courtyard, and atmosphere. The project revisits the courtyard typology as an organizing element and reinterprets it from a contemporary logic that prioritizes domestic life inward, passive environmental control, and a contained and private spatial experience.

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Pereda Han Estudio
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Concrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesMexico
Cite: "House dieciocho / Pereda Han Estudio" [Casa dieciocho / Pereda Han Estudio] 02 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038896/house-dieciocho-pereda-han-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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