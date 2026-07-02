House dieciocho / Pereda Han Estudio

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Architects: Pereda Han Estudio
- Area: 190 m²
- Year: 2025
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Manufacturers: Interceramic, Teka
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Text description provided by the architects. House eighteen is a single-family home conceived from the relationship between architecture, courtyard, and atmosphere. The project revisits the courtyard typology as an organizing element and reinterprets it from a contemporary logic that prioritizes domestic life inward, passive environmental control, and a contained and private spatial experience.