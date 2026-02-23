Wall-Less Gallery / Sepide Elmi

•
Kermanshah, Iran
-
Architects: Sepide Elmi
- Area: 280 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Parham Taghioff
-
-
- Category: Gallery, Adaptive Reuse
- Team Members: Hamed Kamalzadeh, Salar Keshavarz, Sahar Noori, Parham Ghaderi
- City: Kermanshah
- Country: Iran
Text description provided by the architects. The old Biston factory is located approximately forty kilometers from the city of Kermanshah, where many workers spend their entire workweek and have limited opportunities to participate in the city's cultural events. Furthermore, Kermanshah itself has very few cultural spaces. Within the factory, there is a space between the production halls that was once used as a kitchen but has been unused for many years.