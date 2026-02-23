Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. Iran
  5. Wall-Less Gallery / Sepide Elmi

Wall-Less Gallery / Sepide Elmi

Save

Wall-Less Gallery / Sepide Elmi - Exterior PhotographyWall-Less Gallery / Sepide Elmi - Exterior Photography, ConcreteWall-Less Gallery / Sepide Elmi - Image 4 of 30Wall-Less Gallery / Sepide Elmi - Image 5 of 30Wall-Less Gallery / Sepide Elmi - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Gallery, Adaptive Reuse
Kermanshah, Iran
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wall-Less Gallery / Sepide Elmi - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Parham Taghioff

Text description provided by the architects. The old Biston factory is located approximately forty kilometers from the city of Kermanshah, where many workers spend their entire workweek and have limited opportunities to participate in the city's cultural events. Furthermore, Kermanshah itself has very few cultural spaces. Within the factory, there is a space between the production halls that was once used as a kitchen but has been unused for many years.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sepide Elmi
Office

Materials

WoodSteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseIran

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseIran
Cite: "Wall-Less Gallery / Sepide Elmi" 23 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038889/wall-less-gallery-sepide-elmi> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags