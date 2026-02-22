Send Location Flagship Store / MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network)

Submit a Project Advertise
  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Store, Retail Interiors
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Project Team: Ahmed Wesam, Shushrut Shankar, Srushdi Ukidive
  • Calligraphy Artwork: Muthanna Hussein
  • Client: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Mohammad Hamed
  • City: Dubai
© Aylul Studio

Text description provided by the architects. MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network), led by Riyad Joucka, has completed the Send Location flagship store in Dubai, a 300 square meter interior conceived as a place of gathering as much as a place of retail. Designed for Khabib Nurmagomedov's lifestyle brand, the project is organized around an octagon shaped Majlis that brings cultural reference, spatial clarity, and everyday use into a single architectural framework.

MEAN* (Middle East Architecture Network)
