Stella Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects

Category: Office Buildings

Design Team: Ruchika Gupta, Tanushree Jayakar, Sheetal Tharwal, Bahar Patil, Sumit Khandelwal

Client Name: Prestige Builders

Design Company: Sanjay Puri Architects

Façades: Aditya Associates

City: Nagpur

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Stella is a compact office building located in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. Within a plot of 836.07 sq.m., the project accommodates 5,575 sq.m. of office space across 14 levels, with four offices on each floor. The restricted plot size and statutory open space requirements resulted in a vertical configuration, optimizing the usable area while maintaining natural light and ventilation throughout.