Stella Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects

•
Nagpur, India
-
Architects: Sanjay Puri Architects
- Area: 5574 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Vinay Panjwani
-
Lead Architect: Mr. Sanjay Puri
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Office Buildings
- Design Team: Ruchika Gupta, Tanushree Jayakar, Sheetal Tharwal, Bahar Patil, Sumit Khandelwal
- Client Name: Prestige Builders
- Design Company: Sanjay Puri Architects
- Façades: Aditya Associates
- City: Nagpur
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Stella is a compact office building located in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. Within a plot of 836.07 sq.m., the project accommodates 5,575 sq.m. of office space across 14 levels, with four offices on each floor. The restricted plot size and statutory open space requirements resulted in a vertical configuration, optimizing the usable area while maintaining natural light and ventilation throughout.