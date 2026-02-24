Submit a Project Advertise
World
Stella Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects

Stella Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior Photography

Office Buildings
Nagpur, India
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Design Team: Ruchika Gupta, Tanushree Jayakar, Sheetal Tharwal, Bahar Patil, Sumit Khandelwal
  • Client Name: Prestige Builders
  • Design Company: Sanjay Puri Architects
  • City: Nagpur
  • Country: India
Stella Office Building / Sanjay Puri Architects - Exterior Photography
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. Stella is a compact office building located in Nagpur, Maharashtra, India. Within a plot of 836.07 sq.m., the project accommodates 5,575 sq.m. of office space across 14 levels, with four offices on each floor. The restricted plot size and statutory open space requirements resulted in a vertical configuration, optimizing the usable area while maintaining natural light and ventilation throughout.

Sanjay Puri Architects
Office

SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesOffice buildingsIndia

