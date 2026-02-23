JV Residence / Pitta Arquitetura

•
Ubatuba, São Paulo, Brasil, Brazil
-
Architects: Pitta Arquitetura
- Area: 260 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:João Paulo Soares de Oliveira
-
Manufacturers: Geo Cerâmica, Marcenaria GM, Marmoraria Di Pietra, Marmoraria Mundo das Pedras, Portobello, Spot Iluminação
-
Lead Architects: Thiago Pitta, Rodrigo Pereira
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Thiago Pitta, Rodrigo Pereira
- Project Team: Luíza Querido
- Landscape Desgin: Paisagismo Plantare
- City: Ubatuba, São Paulo, Brasil
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Set against the lush backdrop of the Atlantic Forest, this residence is a manifesto of how contemporary architecture can engage in an intimate and respectful dialogue with its surroundings. The project balances the solidity of modern lines with the warmth and lightness of natural materials, creating a sanctuary of comfort and design.