The Reef Waterfront Living / KCAP + DCA Architects

Architects: DCA Architects, KCAP
- Area: 26000 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Finbarr Fallon
Lead Architects: KCAP
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Landscape Architecture: Grant Associates Singapore
- General Contractor: Woh Hup (Private)
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: T.Y. Lin International
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Acacia Design, Light Collab, CN2E Consultants, IGNESIS Consultants, Meinhardt Façade Technology, Vertix Asia-Pacific
- Interior Design: Index Design
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Delta Marine Consultants, DHI Water & Environment
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Arup Singapore
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Arcadis Singapore
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Alpha Consulting Engineers
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Aurecon Singapore
- Country: Singapore
Text description provided by the architects. The Reef at King's Dock reimagines waterfront living through the idea of an Urban Village, creating a human-scale residential environment along Singapore's southern waterfront. Winner of the MIPIM Asia Silver Award for Best Residential Project 2025, the development sits at the historic King's Dock in Keppel Bay, forming a gateway to the Greater Southern Waterfront and mediating between maritime heritage and contemporary living. Direct connections to HarbourFront MRT, VivoCity, Sentosa, and the Southern Ridges anchor the project within the wider city, while preserved visual links from Mount Faber to the sea maintain its relationship with the landscape.