The Reef Waterfront Living / KCAP + DCA Architects

Category: Residential Architecture

Landscape Architecture: Grant Associates Singapore

General Contractor: Woh Hup (Private)

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: T.Y. Lin International

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Acacia Design, Light Collab, CN2E Consultants, IGNESIS Consultants, Meinhardt Façade Technology, Vertix Asia-Pacific

Interior Design: Index Design

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Delta Marine Consultants, DHI Water & Environment

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Arup Singapore

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: Arcadis Singapore

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Alpha Consulting Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Aurecon Singapore

Country: Singapore

Text description provided by the architects. The Reef at King's Dock reimagines waterfront living through the idea of an Urban Village, creating a human-scale residential environment along Singapore's southern waterfront. Winner of the MIPIM Asia Silver Award for Best Residential Project 2025, the development sits at the historic King's Dock in Keppel Bay, forming a gateway to the Greater Southern Waterfront and mediating between maritime heritage and contemporary living. Direct connections to HarbourFront MRT, VivoCity, Sentosa, and the Southern Ridges anchor the project within the wider city, while preserved visual links from Mount Faber to the sea maintain its relationship with the landscape.