ASHIYA OPTICAL STORE / RID Co., Ltd.

Ashiya, Japan
-
Architects: RID Co., Ltd.
- Area: 57 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yoshiro Masuda
- Category: Retail Interiors
- Lead Team: Reiichi Ikeda
- Interior Design: RID Co., Ltd.
- City: Ashiya
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. The interior design of an Eyewear Store located in Ashiya, Hyogo, Ashiya Optical Store. The owner had a deep interest in architecture and design, and sought a place that was not based on conventional planning, focused simply on selling products, but one in which scenes of customer service and the displayed eyewear could be regarded as part of the space itself.