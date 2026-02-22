Submit a Project Advertise
ASHIYA OPTICAL STORE / RID Co., Ltd.

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Retail Interiors
Ashiya, Japan
  • Architects: RID Co., Ltd.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  57
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yoshiro Masuda
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Lead Team: Reiichi Ikeda
  • Interior Design: RID Co., Ltd.
  • City: Ashiya
  • Country: Japan
ASHIYA OPTICAL STORE / RID Co., Ltd. - Image 2 of 16
© Yoshiro Masuda

Text description provided by the architects. The interior design of an Eyewear Store located in Ashiya, Hyogo, Ashiya Optical Store. The owner had a deep interest in architecture and design, and sought a place that was not based on conventional planning, focused simply on selling products, but one in which scenes of customer service and the displayed eyewear could be regarded as part of the space itself.

About this office
RID Co., Ltd.
Steel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignRetail InteriorsJapan

Cite: "ASHIYA OPTICAL STORE / RID Co., Ltd." 22 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038865/ashiya-optical-store-rid-c-ltd> ISSN 0719-8884

