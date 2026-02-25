Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Landscape Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Sibeliuspark / KCAP

Sibeliuspark / KCAP

Save

Sibeliuspark / KCAP - Exterior PhotographySibeliuspark / KCAP - Exterior PhotographySibeliuspark / KCAP - Image 4 of 17Sibeliuspark / KCAP - Exterior PhotographySibeliuspark / KCAP - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Landscape Architecture
Oss, The Netherlands
  • Architects: KCAP
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  250000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aiste Rakauskaite
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Furns
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sibeliuspark / KCAP - Exterior Photography
© Aiste Rakauskaite

Text description provided by the architects. KCAP's design made Sibeliuspark more compact, vibrant, and attractive through the introduction of integrated housing, diverse park programs, and varied topography and planting. Several housing projects in and around the park create a vibrant community, while a variety of new programs reactivate the space for people of all ages and abilities—from local neighbors to visitors from across the city and region. The project features a nature-inclusive, climate-adaptive environment that integrates over 400 new trees, diverse programming for all ages, and integrated housing developments. The Urban Ox Park, featuring a skatepark, pumptrack, and calisthenics park, now serves as the beating heart of the renewed Sibeliuspark.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
KCAP
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsLandscape ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "Sibeliuspark / KCAP" 25 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038860/sibeliuspark-kcap> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags