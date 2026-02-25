Sibeliuspark / KCAP

+ 12

Text description provided by the architects. KCAP's design made Sibeliuspark more compact, vibrant, and attractive through the introduction of integrated housing, diverse park programs, and varied topography and planting. Several housing projects in and around the park create a vibrant community, while a variety of new programs reactivate the space for people of all ages and abilities—from local neighbors to visitors from across the city and region. The project features a nature-inclusive, climate-adaptive environment that integrates over 400 new trees, diverse programming for all ages, and integrated housing developments. The Urban Ox Park, featuring a skatepark, pumptrack, and calisthenics park, now serves as the beating heart of the renewed Sibeliuspark.