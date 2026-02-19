Sculpted Sanctuary House / D'WELL

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: D'WELL
- Area: 10000 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Ishita Sitwala
Text description provided by the architects. The Calming Abode is a 10,000 sq ft private residence in Surat, conceived as an inward-looking sanctuary shaped by sculpted volumes, material restraint, and spatial calm. The primary challenge was addressing the inherently generous scale of the house while ensuring the interiors remained grounded, composed, and deeply inhabitable rather than overtly grand.