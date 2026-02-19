Sculpted Sanctuary House / D'WELL

+ 18

Houses • Surat, India Architects: D'WELL

Area: 10000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ishita Sitwala

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Gessi Hansgrohe Luxurarte living , Alsorg , Amare - Jaipur rugs , Andblack , Arflex , Friggerio , Ligne Roset , Meridiani , Misura Emme , Molteni&Co , Poliform , Porro , ROGAN DESIGNS , Reflex , Source Designs , Source Designs , Toto , casamilano , +1 wriver -1 Manufacturers:

Category: Houses

Team: Jhanvi Mehta, Rakshit Shah, Sefali Balotia

City: Surat

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The Calming Abode is a 10,000 sq ft private residence in Surat, conceived as an inward-looking sanctuary shaped by sculpted volumes, material restraint, and spatial calm. The primary challenge was addressing the inherently generous scale of the house while ensuring the interiors remained grounded, composed, and deeply inhabitable rather than overtly grand.