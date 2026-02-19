Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Sculpted Sanctuary House / D'WELL

Sculpted Sanctuary House / D'WELL

Save

Sculpted Sanctuary House / D'WELL - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Lighting, ChairSculpted Sanctuary House / D'WELL - Interior Photography, BathroomSculpted Sanctuary House / D'WELL - Image 4 of 23Sculpted Sanctuary House / D'WELL - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Sink, ChairSculpted Sanctuary House / D'WELL - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Surat, India
  • Architects: D'WELL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  10000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ishita Sitwala
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gessi, Hansgrohe, Luxurarte living, Alsorg, Amare - Jaipur rugs, Andblack, Arflex, Friggerio, Ligne Roset, Meridiani, Misura Emme, Molteni&Co, Poliform, Porro, ROGAN DESIGNS, Reflex, Source Designs, Source Designs, Toto, casamilano, +1
  • Category: Houses
  • Team: Jhanvi Mehta, Rakshit Shah, Sefali Balotia
  • City: Surat
  • Country: India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Sculpted Sanctuary House / D'WELL - Image 4 of 23
© Ishita Sitwala

Text description provided by the architects. The Calming Abode is a 10,000 sq ft private residence in Surat, conceived as an inward-looking sanctuary shaped by sculpted volumes, material restraint, and spatial calm. The primary challenge was addressing the inherently generous scale of the house while ensuring the interiors remained grounded, composed, and deeply inhabitable rather than overtly grand.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
D'WELL
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "Sculpted Sanctuary House / D'WELL" 19 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038849/sculpted-sanctuary-house-dwell> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags