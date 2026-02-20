Lakeshore Barn House / NORM Architects

-
Architects: NORM Architects
-
Photographs:Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen
- Category: Barn, Houses, Adaptive Reuse
- Country: Denmark
Text description provided by the architects. Set close to a small harbour, Lakeshore Barn House is shaped by restraint and clarity, drawing from the familiar silhouette of rural barns to sit naturally within the small lakeside village. The simple cross- shaped layout establishes a central axis that opens uninterrupted views through the house in both directions, strengthening the connection between landscape and interior.