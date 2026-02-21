Gully Labs Sceaker Store / The Melange Studio

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. The Brand & Its Identity

While we started designing a retail space for the brand, we perceived Gully Labs as a celebration of Indian street culture, glorified, unified, and expressed through sneakers and apparel that pay homage to Indian craftsmanship and the raw vibrancy of the streets. Every element, from design to detailing, reflects this authenticity, positioning the brand not just as a retail destination but as a cultural movement. Its brand language, rooted in local identity yet aspirational in spirit, has been seamlessly translated into the very fabric of its retail design.