  5. Gully Labs Sceaker Store / The Melange Studio

Gully Labs Sceaker Store / The Melange Studio

Gully Labs Sceaker Store / The Melange Studio - Interior PhotographyGully Labs Sceaker Store / The Melange Studio - Image 3 of 28Gully Labs Sceaker Store / The Melange Studio - Image 4 of 28Gully Labs Sceaker Store / The Melange Studio - Image 5 of 28Gully Labs Sceaker Store / The Melange Studio - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
New Delhi, India
  • Design Team: Dhruv DV, Pranvi Jain, Madhur Bajaj, Umesh Ahuja
  • Client Name: Arjun Singh, Animesh Mishra
  • Signages: The Knight Designs, Mr. Kanwar
  • Artist: Uneditioned Art, Rahul Kumar, Uneditioned Art
  • Tiles: Hey Concrete, Kasa decor
  • Facade: Glyptic Arts
  • Wood Flooring: Shrey Jain
Gully Labs Sceaker Store / The Melange Studio - Exterior Photography
© Avesh Gaur

Text description provided by the architects. The Brand & Its Identity
While we started designing a retail space for the brand, we perceived Gully Labs as a celebration of Indian street culture, glorified, unified, and expressed through sneakers and apparel that pay homage to Indian craftsmanship and the raw vibrancy of the streets. Every element, from design to detailing, reflects this authenticity, positioning the brand not just as a retail destination but as a cultural movement. Its brand language, rooted in local identity yet aspirational in spirit, has been seamlessly translated into the very fabric of its retail design.

About this office
The Melange Studio
Office

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreIndia

