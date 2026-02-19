Submit a Project Advertise
  Beit Hawa / Badie Architects

Beit Hawa / Badie Architects

Beit Hawa / Badie Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
Beit Hawa / Badie Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room
Beit Hawa / Badie Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Chair
Beit Hawa / Badie Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard, Patio

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Al Abageyah, Egypt
  • Architects: Badie Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nour El Refai
  • Lead Architect: Mohamed Badie
Beit Hawa / Badie Architects - Interior Photography
© Nour El Refai

Text description provided by the architects. Beit Hawa, is a residential project in Uptown Cairo shaped by the ethos of morphosis,  where the interior architecture functions as an adaptive system rather than a static arrangement. The design moves away from rigid modernist typologies, employing fluid spatial sequences that negotiate transitions between private and public zones. Surfaces and volumes are defined through layered materiality, integrating light, texture, and structural clarity into a coherent spatial syntax. Circulation operates as a generative element, creating smooth shifts that dissolve conventional boundaries between functions. 

Badie Architects
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesEgypt

Cite: "Beit Hawa / Badie Architects" 19 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038842/beit-hawa-badie-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

