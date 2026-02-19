Beit Hawa / Badie Architects

+ 44

Category: Houses

City: Al Abageyah

Country: Egypt

Text description provided by the architects. Beit Hawa, is a residential project in Uptown Cairo shaped by the ethos of morphosis, where the interior architecture functions as an adaptive system rather than a static arrangement. The design moves away from rigid modernist typologies, employing fluid spatial sequences that negotiate transitions between private and public zones. Surfaces and volumes are defined through layered materiality, integrating light, texture, and structural clarity into a coherent spatial syntax. Circulation operates as a generative element, creating smooth shifts that dissolve conventional boundaries between functions.