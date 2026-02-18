Ger Plug-In 3.0 / District Development Unit

-
Architects: District Development Unit
- Area: 100 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Lead Architects: Joshau Bolchover (Director), Jersey Poon (Project Lead)
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Over 840,000 people live in the ger districts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, sprawling districts of gers (traditional felt tents) and self-built houses. Most households use an average of 4.1 tons of coal or coke briquettes for heating each winter as temperatures drop below -30°C. There is no sewage or sanitation infrastructure: 95% of residents use pit latrines, 1% have access to piped water, and air pollution is extremely debilitating to health.