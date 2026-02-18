Ger Plug-In 3.0 / District Development Unit

Save this picture! Courtesy of District Development Unit

Houses • Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia Architects: District Development Unit

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Lead Architects: Joshau Bolchover (Director), Jersey Poon (Project Lead)

Category: Houses

Project Team: Minjmaa Enkhbat

Implementation Partner: Energy Efficient Design Build LLC (Dulguun Batkhishig and Erdembileg Nemekhbaatar)

Community Partner: Gerhub NGO (Uurtsaikh Sangi, Temuulen Enkhbat)

City: Ulaanbaatar

Country: Mongolia

Text description provided by the architects. Over 840,000 people live in the ger districts of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, sprawling districts of gers (traditional felt tents) and self-built houses. Most households use an average of 4.1 tons of coal or coke briquettes for heating each winter as temperatures drop below -30°C. There is no sewage or sanitation infrastructure: 95% of residents use pit latrines, 1% have access to piped water, and air pollution is extremely debilitating to health.