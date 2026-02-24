Sagarana House / Estúdio HAA!

•
Sapucaí-Mirim, Brazil
-
Architects: Estúdio HAA!
- Area: 107 m²
-
Manufacturers: Macal Madeiras, Multiperfil, Pedra Azul Marmoraria , Quality Glass, Strufaldi
-
Lead Architect: Homã Alvico
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Gabriela Batistela, Michele Guillen
- Technical Team: Fernando Nabor
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Tecnobra Steel Framing
- General Construction: PELE - Personalização em Larga Escala
- City: Sapucaí-Mirim
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Vão was developed within the parametric system of pre-fabricated residential projects created by the construtech PELE (Personalization at Scale), a spin-off company of the HAA! Studio!