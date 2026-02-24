Sagarana House / Estúdio HAA!

+ 12

Residential Architecture, Houses • Sapucaí-Mirim, Brazil Architects: Estúdio HAA!

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 107 m²

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Macal Madeiras , Multiperfil , Pedra Azul Marmoraria , Quality Glass , Strufaldi

Lead Architect: Homã Alvico

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Casa Vão was developed within the parametric system of pre-fabricated residential projects created by the construtech PELE (Personalization at Scale), a spin-off company of the HAA! Studio!