Cosmos House / Andréa Helou

São Paulo, Brazil
Architects: Andrea Helou
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:André Klotz, Guilherme Pucci
Manufacturers: Abitacolo Marcenaria, Arkos, NS Brazil, Novidário , Pau Pau
Lead Architect: Andrea Helou
- Category: Commercial Architecture, Store
- General Construction: NARTEX
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cosmos was born as a children's bookstore that transcends its commercial function to establish itself as a space of imagination, connection, and affection. Inspired by the desire to create a playful yet welcoming environment, Casa Cosmos proposes that, through books and fantasy, children and adults can gather, share experiences, and envision new possible realities.