Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Brazil
  5. Cosmos House / Andréa Helou

Cosmos House / Andréa Helou

Save

Cosmos House / Andréa Helou - Exterior PhotographyCosmos House / Andréa Helou - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, LightingCosmos House / Andréa Helou - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Wood, Lighting, ChairCosmos House / Andréa Helou - Exterior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair, Patio, CourtyardCosmos House / Andréa Helou - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Commercial Architecture, Store
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Andrea Helou
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:André Klotz, Guilherme Pucci
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Abitacolo Marcenaria, Arkos, NS Brazil, Novidário , Pau Pau
  • Lead Architect: Andrea Helou
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cosmos House / Andréa Helou - Exterior Photography
© André Klotz

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Cosmos was born as a children's bookstore that transcends its commercial function to establish itself as a space of imagination, connection, and affection. Inspired by the desire to create a playful yet welcoming environment, Casa Cosmos proposes that, through books and fantasy, children and adults can gather, share experiences, and envision new possible realities.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Andréa Helou
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreBrazil
Cite: "Cosmos House / Andréa Helou" [Casa Cosmos / Andréa Helou] 07 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038836/cosmos-house-andrea-helou> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags