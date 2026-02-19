Submit a Project Advertise
KItoNOKO – NIKKO HOME Group Hiroshima Office / ure LLC - Image 2 of 35KItoNOKO – NIKKO HOME Group Hiroshima Office / ure LLC - Image 3 of 35KItoNOKO – NIKKO HOME Group Hiroshima Office / ure LLC - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamKItoNOKO – NIKKO HOME Group Hiroshima Office / ure LLC - Exterior PhotographyKItoNOKO – NIKKO HOME Group Hiroshima Office / ure LLC - More Images

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
Hiroshima, Japan
  • Architects: ure LLC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  654
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tatsuya Tabii
  • Lead Architects: Toshinori Iwatake
  • Category: Offices
  • Technical Team: Nikko Home
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: nawaken-gym
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Filaments inc.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Shimazu Design Office Ltd.
  • City: Hiroshima
  • Country: Japan
KItoNOKO – NIKKO HOME Group Hiroshima Office / ure LLC - Exterior Photography
© Tatsuya Tabii

Text description provided by the architects. KITONOKO is a community-oriented complex located in a suburban commercial district, conceived as a place where architecture quietly connects people, work, and everyday life. Surrounded by large-scale retail and roadside developments, the project seeks to introduce a more human-scaled, open, and approachable environment within a typically car-oriented context. Rather than operating as a closed commercial facility, the building encourages local residents, visitors, and staff to naturally intersect through spatial openness and continuity.

