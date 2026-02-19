KItoNOKO – NIKKO HOME Group Hiroshima Office / ure LLC

+ 30

Category: Offices

Technical Team: Nikko Home

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: nawaken-gym

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Filaments inc.

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Shimazu Design Office Ltd.

City: Hiroshima

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. KITONOKO is a community-oriented complex located in a suburban commercial district, conceived as a place where architecture quietly connects people, work, and everyday life. Surrounded by large-scale retail and roadside developments, the project seeks to introduce a more human-scaled, open, and approachable environment within a typically car-oriented context. Rather than operating as a closed commercial facility, the building encourages local residents, visitors, and staff to naturally intersect through spatial openness and continuity.