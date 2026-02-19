KItoNOKO – NIKKO HOME Group Hiroshima Office / ure LLC

-
Architects: ure LLC
- Area: 654 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Tatsuya Tabii
-
Lead Architects: Toshinori Iwatake
Text description provided by the architects. KITONOKO is a community-oriented complex located in a suburban commercial district, conceived as a place where architecture quietly connects people, work, and everyday life. Surrounded by large-scale retail and roadside developments, the project seeks to introduce a more human-scaled, open, and approachable environment within a typically car-oriented context. Rather than operating as a closed commercial facility, the building encourages local residents, visitors, and staff to naturally intersect through spatial openness and continuity.