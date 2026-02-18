Chapultepec Forest Scenic Garden / Michan Architecture + PARABASE

•
Ciudad de México, Mexico
-
Architects: Michan Architecture , Parabase
- Area: 70000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Arturo Arrieta
- Category: Park, Cultural Center
- Michan Architecture : Isaac Michan Daniel, Alexandra Bové, Narciso Martinez, Fernando Gomez, Juan Pablo Salas, Indira Fernández, Fernando Alamilla, Jose Perez, Sonia Mendez, Ximena Ibarra, Ricardo Marentes, Gerardo Guevara
- Parabase : Carla Ferrando Costansa, Pablo Garrido Arnaiz
- Landscape Architecture: Taller de Paisaje/ Entorno Tonatiuh Martínez, Alejandra Aguirre, Karen Michelle, Alexa Martinez, Miranda Elizabeth Inman, Gisela Reyna Miranda, Zaid Puente, Theo Cozzi, Perla Flores, Gustavo Adolfo Huelva
- Landscape Engineering: Taller de Ingenieria y Diseño/ Juan Ansberto Cruz, Javier Garcia
- Theater Consulting: Theater Projects/ Jules Lauve, Scott Crossfield
- Theater Design: Itzel Alba
- Acoustic Consulting: Sound Arts/ Cristian Ezcurdia, Jaume Soler
- Structural Engineering: Inesco/ Luis Perez
- MEP: Sinergia Arquitectura Integral/ Francisco Olivares
- Press: ABOVE THE FOLD
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. In 2022, Michan Architecture, together with Parabase and Taller de Paisaje Entorno, won an international design competition for three new pavilions and a landscape project in Chapultepec Park, one of the largest and oldest parks in Latin America. Most of the mass of the project is generated by reusing the site’s own resources, respecting existing trees and minimizing waste.