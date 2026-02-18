Chapultepec Forest Scenic Garden / Michan Architecture + PARABASE

+ 19

Park, Cultural Center • Ciudad de México, Mexico Architects: Michan Architecture , Parabase

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 70000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Arturo Arrieta

Category: Park, Cultural Center

Michan Architecture : Isaac Michan Daniel, Alexandra Bové, Narciso Martinez, Fernando Gomez, Juan Pablo Salas, Indira Fernández, Fernando Alamilla, Jose Perez, Sonia Mendez, Ximena Ibarra, Ricardo Marentes, Gerardo Guevara

Parabase : Carla Ferrando Costansa, Pablo Garrido Arnaiz

Landscape Architecture: Taller de Paisaje/ Entorno Tonatiuh Martínez, Alejandra Aguirre, Karen Michelle, Alexa Martinez, Miranda Elizabeth Inman, Gisela Reyna Miranda, Zaid Puente, Theo Cozzi, Perla Flores, Gustavo Adolfo Huelva

Landscape Engineering: Taller de Ingenieria y Diseño/ Juan Ansberto Cruz, Javier Garcia

Theater Consulting: Theater Projects/ Jules Lauve, Scott Crossfield

Theater Design: Itzel Alba

Acoustic Consulting: Sound Arts/ Cristian Ezcurdia, Jaume Soler

Structural Engineering: Inesco/ Luis Perez

MEP: Sinergia Arquitectura Integral/ Francisco Olivares

Press: ABOVE THE FOLD

City: Ciudad de México

Country: Mexico

Text description provided by the architects. In 2022, Michan Architecture, together with Parabase and Taller de Paisaje Entorno, won an international design competition for three new pavilions and a landscape project in Chapultepec Park, one of the largest and oldest parks in Latin America. Most of the mass of the project is generated by reusing the site’s own resources, respecting existing trees and minimizing waste.