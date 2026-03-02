Pavilion in Durazno / Nicolás Oks

+ 39

Category: Installations & Structures

Project And General Management: Nicolás Oks

Development And Production Of Wooden Structures: Sur del Cruz, Dolores Mallea, Agustín Terrizzano, Natalia Marino

Engineering: Leandro Griguol, Bruno Reynoso

Constructive Development: Santiago Conte Mac Donell

Assembly And Construction: Eric Dans, Pablo Hernandez, Leandro Cuevas, Matias Fernandez, Andres Bednarz, Cesar Meza

City: Villa Yacanto

Country: Argentina

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the hillside of the mountains, just a few meters from the El Durazno River, the pavilion emerges. In an environment with Jesuit stone walls, surrounded by native vegetation of molles and espinillos. Looking north, the mountain range of the Sierras Grandes is visible, where Cerro Champaquí can be seen.