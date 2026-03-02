Pavilion in Durazno / Nicolás Oks

•
Villa Yacanto, Argentina
Architects: Nicolás Oks
- Area: 70 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Federico Cairoli
- Category: Installations & Structures
- Project And General Management: Nicolás Oks
- Development And Production Of Wooden Structures: Sur del Cruz, Dolores Mallea, Agustín Terrizzano, Natalia Marino
- Engineering: Leandro Griguol, Bruno Reynoso
- Constructive Development: Santiago Conte Mac Donell
- Assembly And Construction: Eric Dans, Pablo Hernandez, Leandro Cuevas, Matias Fernandez, Andres Bednarz, Cesar Meza
- City: Villa Yacanto
- Country: Argentina
Text description provided by the architects. Situated on the hillside of the mountains, just a few meters from the El Durazno River, the pavilion emerges. In an environment with Jesuit stone walls, surrounded by native vegetation of molles and espinillos. Looking north, the mountain range of the Sierras Grandes is visible, where Cerro Champaquí can be seen.