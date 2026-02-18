Chera Castle / Belen Ilarri Studio

•
Chera, Spain
-
Architects: Belen Ilarri Studio
- Year: 2025
- Category: Restoration
- Architect: Belen Ilarri
- City: Chera
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. The project involves the restoration of a castle, designated as a Cultural Heritage Site, located in the Chera-Sot de Chera Natural Park, Valencia. This 12th-century structure, from the Almohad period, fell into ruin over successive historical periods and was definitively abandoned at the beginning of the 19th century.