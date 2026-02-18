Submit a Project Advertise
Crabe Fantôme - Evolutive Housing / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium
  • Architects: O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  395
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maxime Delvaux
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Chrono Metallurgie, Tailor Wood, Veranda Service, Weldconception
  • Design Team: Fiachra McCarthy, Artem Alexandrov, Louis Cassiers, Sébastien Bez, Daphne Meeus (Interiors), Prana Aquitania (Interiors)
  • Office Lead Architects: Louis del Marmol, Dimitri Stassin
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Verhelst ingénieurs
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Brouae
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hydrotec
  • General Contractor: EDK
  • Interior Design: DM Interios
  • City: Watermael-Boitsfort
  • Country: Belgium
Crabe Fantôme - Evolutive Housing / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S. - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Door
© Maxime Delvaux

Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms a former neighborhood restaurant in Watermael-Boitsfort (Brussels, BE) into a set of adaptable dwellings, rooted in the heritage value of the existing building. In an uncertain ecological and economic context, reprogramming such a building for a single, fixed use appears increasingly inadequate. The project therefore rejects a deterministic approach in favor of a restrained, legible, and forward-looking architectural strategy.

Project gallery

