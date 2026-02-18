Crabe Fantôme - Evolutive Housing / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.

•
Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium
-
Architects: O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.
- Area: 395 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Maxime Delvaux
-
Manufacturers: Chrono Metallurgie, Tailor Wood, Veranda Service, Weldconception
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Design Team: Fiachra McCarthy, Artem Alexandrov, Louis Cassiers, Sébastien Bez, Daphne Meeus (Interiors), Prana Aquitania (Interiors)
- Office Lead Architects: Louis del Marmol, Dimitri Stassin
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Verhelst ingénieurs
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Brouae
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hydrotec
- General Contractor: EDK
- Interior Design: DM Interios
- City: Watermael-Boitsfort
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms a former neighborhood restaurant in Watermael-Boitsfort (Brussels, BE) into a set of adaptable dwellings, rooted in the heritage value of the existing building. In an uncertain ecological and economic context, reprogramming such a building for a single, fixed use appears increasingly inadequate. The project therefore rejects a deterministic approach in favor of a restrained, legible, and forward-looking architectural strategy.