Crabe Fantôme - Evolutive Housing / O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.

Residential Architecture, Houses • Watermael-Boitsfort, Belgium Architects: O.U.V.R.A.G.E.S.

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 395 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Maxime Delvaux

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Chrono Metallurgie , Tailor Wood , Veranda Service , Weldconception

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Design Team: Fiachra McCarthy, Artem Alexandrov, Louis Cassiers, Sébastien Bez, Daphne Meeus (Interiors), Prana Aquitania (Interiors)

Office Lead Architects: Louis del Marmol, Dimitri Stassin

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Verhelst ingénieurs

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Brouae

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hydrotec

General Contractor: EDK

Interior Design: DM Interios

City: Watermael-Boitsfort

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. The project transforms a former neighborhood restaurant in Watermael-Boitsfort (Brussels, BE) into a set of adaptable dwellings, rooted in the heritage value of the existing building. In an uncertain ecological and economic context, reprogramming such a building for a single, fixed use appears increasingly inadequate. The project therefore rejects a deterministic approach in favor of a restrained, legible, and forward-looking architectural strategy.