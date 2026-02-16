Last Days to Vote for the 2026 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards

With only two days left to vote, this is your last chance to pick your favorite projects of 2025 and help showcase the most influential architecture of the moment. There are 75 finalists to choose from in 15 different categories, with voting ending on February 18, 2026 at 18:00 EST.

You can filter by country to highlight your national architecture, search for your offices of choice, or simply browse freely. The Building of the Year Awards is the world's largest community-driven architecture award, where you get to tell the world about your favorite architectural achievements, giving them the recognition they deserve. The five finalists in each category represent these collective choices, paving the way for the 15 winners that will be announced on February 19.

Anyone can register for free and vote for one project per category; so spread the word, start voting and come back in two days to see who won. Thank you again for being part of this global network of architects, designers, and enthusiasts who help us celebrate architectural excellence in all its forms.

