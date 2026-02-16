Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Architecture News
  3. Last Days to Vote for the 2026 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards

Last Days to Vote for the 2026 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards

Save

With only two days left to vote, this is your last chance to pick your favorite projects of 2025 and help showcase the most influential architecture of the moment. There are 75 finalists to choose from in 15 different categories, with voting ending on February 18, 2026 at 18:00 EST.

You can filter by country to highlight your national architecture, search for your offices of choice, or simply browse freely. The Building of the Year Awards is the world's largest community-driven architecture award, where you get to tell the world about your favorite architectural achievements, giving them the recognition they deserve. The five finalists in each category represent these collective choices, paving the way for the 15 winners that will be announced on February 19.

Anyone can register for free and vote for one project per category; so spread the word, start voting and come back in two days to see who won. Thank you again for being part of this global network of architects, designers, and enthusiasts who help us celebrate architectural excellence in all its forms.

Vote Now

The ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards is brought to you thanks to Dornbracht, renowned for leading designs for architecture, which can be found internationally in bathrooms and kitchens.

About this author
Daniela Porto
Author

#Tags

NewsArchitecture News
Cite: Daniela Porto. "Last Days to Vote for the 2026 ArchDaily Building of the Year Awards" 16 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038799/last-days-to-vote-for-the-2026-archdaily-building-of-the-year-awards> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags