Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. Canada
  5. Dollhouse Loft / StudioAC

Dollhouse Loft / StudioAC

Save

Dollhouse Loft / StudioAC - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairDollhouse Loft / StudioAC - Interior Photography, Closet, Wood, Lighting, ChairDollhouse Loft / StudioAC - Image 4 of 24Dollhouse Loft / StudioAC - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopDollhouse Loft / StudioAC - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Loft, Renovation
Toronto, Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Dollhouse Loft / StudioAC - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Chair
© Felix Michaud

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Leslieville, in Toronto's east end, this loft renewal project set out to enhance the interior both aesthetically and functionally. Once a toy and bottling factory throughout the 1900s, the building became live/work lofts in the early 2000s. As time wore down the quality of finishes and fixtures, a new opportunity emerged to rework the loft's spatial dynamics.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
StudioAC
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingLoftRefurbishmentRenovationCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingLoftRefurbishmentRenovationCanada
Cite: "Dollhouse Loft / StudioAC" 17 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038790/dollhouse-loft-studioac> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags