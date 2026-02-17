Dollhouse Loft / StudioAC

•
Toronto, Canada
Architects: StudioAC
Photographs:Felix Michaud
Manufacturers: Atelier Vaste
- Category: Loft, Renovation
- Studio Ac Team: Andrew Hill, Jennifer Kudlats, Mohammed Soroor, Melody Matin
- Furniture Supplier: Atelier Vaste
- City: Toronto
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Leslieville, in Toronto's east end, this loft renewal project set out to enhance the interior both aesthetically and functionally. Once a toy and bottling factory throughout the 1900s, the building became live/work lofts in the early 2000s. As time wore down the quality of finishes and fixtures, a new opportunity emerged to rework the loft's spatial dynamics.