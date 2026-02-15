House DD / Wim Heylen Architect

+ 33

Text description provided by the architects. The owners of this newly built home asked us to design a layout that combines living and working while being experienced as a cohesive whole. They specifically requested a design that offers flexibility to accommodate future family expansion and lifelong living. Therefore, we explored various layouts early in the design process. Certain rooms were given a flexible function, allowing them to change use depending on how they connect with adjacent spaces.