House DD / Wim Heylen Architect

Architects: Wim Heylen
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Wim Heylen
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Lead Team: Wim Heylen
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Lime Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: EMS
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. The owners of this newly built home asked us to design a layout that combines living and working while being experienced as a cohesive whole. They specifically requested a design that offers flexibility to accommodate future family expansion and lifelong living. Therefore, we explored various layouts early in the design process. Certain rooms were given a flexible function, allowing them to change use depending on how they connect with adjacent spaces.