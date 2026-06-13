Candy Loft / SUSA

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Text description provided by the architects. Delivered in Spring 2025, this residential renovation within Toronto's historic Candy Factory Lofts reinterprets a 1907 confectionery plant as a contemporary home shaped by layers of industrial, cultural, and spatial memory. Located in downtown Toronto, the building has served multiple lives: first as a textile mill, later as a site of labor activism, and, in the 1990s, as one of the city's earliest large-scale adaptive-reuse projects, helping reintroduce residential life to the urban core. Beneath this industrial narrative lies an older geography: the Carrying Place, an Indigenous trade route used by the Wendat, Seneca, and Mississaugas of the Credit, whose presence continues to inform the land. The client brief called for a highly efficient, storage-rich home that preserved the openness and character of the original loft while supporting contemporary patterns of living.