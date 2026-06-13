  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Canada
  5. Candy Loft / SUSA

Candy Loft / SUSA

Save

Candy Loft / SUSA - Interior Photography, WoodCandy Loft / SUSA - Interior Photography, WoodCandy Loft / SUSA - Interior Photography, WoodCandy Loft / SUSA - Image 5 of 11Candy Loft / SUSA - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Adaptive Reuse, Interior Design
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: SUSA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1100 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Scott Norsworthy
  • Architectural Design: Suz Ibrahim, Sara Ibrahim
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Candy Loft / SUSA - Interior Photography, Wood
© Scott Norsworthy

Text description provided by the architects. Delivered in Spring 2025, this residential renovation within Toronto's historic Candy Factory Lofts reinterprets a 1907 confectionery plant as a contemporary home shaped by layers of industrial, cultural, and spatial memory. Located in downtown Toronto, the building has served multiple lives: first as a textile mill, later as a site of labor activism, and, in the 1990s, as one of the city's earliest large-scale adaptive-reuse projects, helping reintroduce residential life to the urban core. Beneath this industrial narrative lies an older geography: the Carrying Place, an Indigenous trade route used by the Wendat, Seneca, and Mississaugas of the Credit, whose presence continues to inform the land. The client brief called for a highly efficient, storage-rich home that preserved the openness and character of the original loft while supporting contemporary patterns of living.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SUSA
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignCanada

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignCanada
Cite: "Candy Loft / SUSA" 13 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038784/candy-loft-susa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags