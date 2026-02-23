Roberval Courthouse / Groupe A

-
Architects: Groupe A
- Area: 8500 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Adrien Williams
-
Manufacturers: Abet Laminati, Armstrong Ceilings, Centura, Formica, Gerflor, Nienkämper, Tusch seating
-
-
-
-
- Category: Public Architecture
- Design Team: Rémi Morency, Maxime Rochette, Maryline Tremblay
- Lead Team: François Paradis, Maxime Turgeon, Simon Brochu, Rémi Morency, Patrice Beauchemin, François Paradis, Dominic Cauchon
- Technical Team: Dominic Cauchon, Jean-David Laplante, Gilles Guérin, Maxime Audet, Christian Potvin-Gingras, Raphaël Hamelin, Vincent Lavoie, Luis Gonzalez, Gilliane-Agnès Césaire, Marc Nadeau, Sébastien Dufour, Jasmin Simard,
- Architecture Office: GLCRM, ATSH
- City: Roberval
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. The Roberval Courthouse is set within an exceptional natural site, at the heart of the historic downtown, at the meeting point between a heritage urban fabric and the lakeshore landscape of Lac Saint-Jean. This context revealed both strong potential and complex challenges for the project: restoring a fragile century-old building, repairing past interventions that had severed its relationship with the lake, modernizing judicial spaces, integrating a substantial expansion without compromising the building's symbolic value, and improving accessibility and security.