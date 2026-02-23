Submit a Project Advertise
Roberval Courthouse / Groupe A - Image 2 of 28Roberval Courthouse / Groupe A - Image 3 of 28Roberval Courthouse / Groupe A - Interior Photography, ChairRoberval Courthouse / Groupe A - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Architecture
Roberval, Canada
  • Design Team: Rémi Morency, Maxime Rochette, Maryline Tremblay
  • Lead Team: François Paradis, Maxime Turgeon, Simon Brochu, Rémi Morency, Patrice Beauchemin, François Paradis, Dominic Cauchon
  • Technical Team: Dominic Cauchon, Jean-David Laplante, Gilles Guérin, Maxime Audet, Christian Potvin-Gingras, Raphaël Hamelin, Vincent Lavoie, Luis Gonzalez, Gilliane-Agnès Césaire, Marc Nadeau, Sébastien Dufour, Jasmin Simard,
  • Architecture Office: GLCRM, ATSH
  • City: Roberval
  • Country: Canada
Roberval Courthouse / Groupe A - Image 2 of 28
© Adrien Williams

Text description provided by the architects. The Roberval Courthouse is set within an exceptional natural site, at the heart of the historic downtown, at the meeting point between a heritage urban fabric and the lakeshore landscape of Lac Saint-Jean. This context revealed both strong potential and complex challenges for the project: restoring a fragile century-old building, repairing past interventions that had severed its relationship with the lake, modernizing judicial spaces, integrating a substantial expansion without compromising the building's symbolic value, and improving accessibility and security.

Groupe A
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCanada

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCanada
Cite: "Roberval Courthouse / Groupe A" 23 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038783/roberval-courthouse-groupe-a> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags