Unit 20 / studio2AM

Tbilisi, Georgia
Architects: studio2AM
- Area: 38 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Grigoriy Sokolinsky
- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Megi Davitidze, Annamaria Chelidze
- Design Team: studio2AM
- City: Tbilisi
- Country: Georgia
Text description provided by the architects. Unit 20, located in the heart of Mtatsminda, continues a series of projects that reconsider what it means to design for the contemporary rental market and, in this case, within historically charged contexts. Housed in a residential building of significant urban and cultural value—officially recognized as a heritage monument—the project engages in a careful dialogue between past and present.