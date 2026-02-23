Unit 20 / studio2AM

+ 17

Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors

Lead Team: Megi Davitidze, Annamaria Chelidze

Design Team: studio2AM

City: Tbilisi

Country: Georgia

Text description provided by the architects. Unit 20, located in the heart of Mtatsminda, continues a series of projects that reconsider what it means to design for the contemporary rental market and, in this case, within historically charged contexts. Housed in a residential building of significant urban and cultural value—officially recognized as a heritage monument—the project engages in a careful dialogue between past and present.