Effevu House / ellevuelle architetti

•
Modigliana, Italy
-
Architects: ellevuelle architetti
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Simone Bossi
-
Manufacturers: ALP Pietra di Langa, Artigiana Legno, Gattelli, Iconci, Laghivittorio, Original Parquet, P.F. Legno, Piangoli Legno, Scandola Mobili
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment, Extension
- Design Team: ellevuelle architetti
- City: Modigliana
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The project is inserted within a stratified rural system composed of a stone house and a former barn, both carrying a precise scale and a clearly legible constructive memory.