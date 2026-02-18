Effevu House / ellevuelle architetti

+ 23

Houses, Refurbishment, Extension • Modigliana, Italy Architects: ellevuelle architetti

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Simone Bossi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ALP Pietra di Langa , Artigiana Legno , Gattelli , Iconci , Laghivittorio , Original Parquet , P.F. Legno , Piangoli Legno , Scandola Mobili

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is inserted within a stratified rural system composed of a stone house and a former barn, both carrying a precise scale and a clearly legible constructive memory.