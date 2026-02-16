Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Bunker Tower / Powerhouse Company

Bunker Tower / Powerhouse Company

Save

Bunker Tower / Powerhouse Company - Exterior PhotographyBunker Tower / Powerhouse Company - Exterior PhotographyBunker Tower / Powerhouse Company - Interior Photography, ColumnBunker Tower / Powerhouse Company - Exterior PhotographyBunker Tower / Powerhouse Company - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Mixed Use Architecture
Eindhoven, The Netherlands
  • Design Team: Paul Stavert, Meagan Kerr, Daan Masmeijer, Stefan de Meijer, Martijn Ravia, Thomas Ponds, Maarten Diederix, Stefan Prins, Erwin van Strien, Gert Ververs, Giovanni Coni, Yoon Kyun (Peter) Lee, Ahmad Hallak, Robbert Verheij, Phillip Weber, Lesia Topolynk, Antonia Pohankova, Loz Mills, Sven Janse
  • Landscape Architecture: DELVA Landscape Architecture & Urbanism
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IMd Consultative Engineers
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Deerns, Red Company, Being Development, Borghese Real Estate, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV, DLA Piper, RHO Adviseurs
  • Project Management: DVP
  • General Contractor: Van Wijnen
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hoppenbrouwes Techniek
  • City: Eindhoven
  • Country: The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bunker Tower / Powerhouse Company - Exterior Photography
© Sebastian van Damme

Text description provided by the architects. Powerhouse Company, RED Company, Being Development, and DELVA Landscape Architecture & Urbanism have just completed a remarkable reinvention of Hugh Maaskant's Brutalist Bunker building in Eindhoven. The meticulously restored horizontal concrete structure has been transformed by the addition of a new 100-meter-high residential tower. Before the ambitious adaptation, the original and much-loved Bunker was long the center of student life in the city. Now preserved for the future, the Bunker Tower and the beautiful surrounding park are additions that effectively energize the entire area.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Powerhouse Company
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "Bunker Tower / Powerhouse Company" 16 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1038748/bunker-tower-powerhouse-company> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags