Bunker Tower / Powerhouse Company

Category: Mixed Use Architecture

Design Team: Paul Stavert, Meagan Kerr, Daan Masmeijer, Stefan de Meijer, Martijn Ravia, Thomas Ponds, Maarten Diederix, Stefan Prins, Erwin van Strien, Gert Ververs, Giovanni Coni, Yoon Kyun (Peter) Lee, Ahmad Hallak, Robbert Verheij, Phillip Weber, Lesia Topolynk, Antonia Pohankova, Loz Mills, Sven Janse

Landscape Architecture: DELVA Landscape Architecture & Urbanism

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: IMd Consultative Engineers

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Deerns, Red Company, Being Development, Borghese Real Estate, Pensioenfonds Rail & OV, DLA Piper, RHO Adviseurs

Project Management: DVP

General Contractor: Van Wijnen

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Hoppenbrouwes Techniek

City: Eindhoven

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. Powerhouse Company, RED Company, Being Development, and DELVA Landscape Architecture & Urbanism have just completed a remarkable reinvention of Hugh Maaskant's Brutalist Bunker building in Eindhoven. The meticulously restored horizontal concrete structure has been transformed by the addition of a new 100-meter-high residential tower. Before the ambitious adaptation, the original and much-loved Bunker was long the center of student life in the city. Now preserved for the future, the Bunker Tower and the beautiful surrounding park are additions that effectively energize the entire area.