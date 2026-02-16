Ekadea Studio / AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi

-
Architects: AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi
- Area: 50 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi
-
Manufacturers: Effeerre, Effeerre, GoBuild , Teacood, Teacood
-
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture
- Wood Work: Bottega dell’arte Snc
- Flooring: GoBuild
- Plaster: Effeerre
- Textile: Paint up
- Drawings: AACM
- Model: Mattia Pordenon
- City: Milan
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. Ekadea Studio is a ceramic workshop shaped to envelop: its form is born in shadow and accompanies those who cross its threshold. Curved walls rise from the base and define functions, paths, and boundaries. A wooden structure, perforated to frame glimpses or solid to accommodate residual spaces, establishes a rhythm of thresholds and shelter.