World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Italy
  Ekadea Studio / AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi

Ekadea Studio / AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Offices, Commercial Architecture
Milan, Italy
Ekadea Studio / AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi

Ekadea Studio is a ceramic workshop shaped to envelop: its form is born in shadow and accompanies those who cross its threshold. Curved walls rise from the base and define functions, paths, and boundaries. A wooden structure, perforated to frame glimpses or solid to accommodate residual spaces, establishes a rhythm of thresholds and shelter.

AACM - Atelier Architettura Chinello Morandi
Wood

